Contractual workers’ strike hits online work at Ponda-SDH

NT NETWORK

Ponda

Nine data entry contractual staffers, working under a private firm, (UTL) at Sub District Hospital (SDH), Ponda, proceeded on strike on Monday demanding a hike in the salary and proper job status.

With the contractual workers striking the work, the online process of new admission, registration, follow up, ultrasound, x-ray and blood report at various OPDs was hampered forcing the SDH staff to take up the job in offline mode.

As per the information, 9 workers are doing data entry duty for last five-six years under the private firm and are paid Rs 6,000 monthly salary. Prior to the COVID these workers were managing 24 hours duty at the hospital in shifts but now their work is restricted to 12 to 18 hours.

Workers claimed that the company had recruited them on a data entry project with assurance to provide yearly hike in salary and permanent job status after the government’s acceptance of the project.

“But the company failed to deliver what they had assured despite several requests made by them,” they said

“As there is no way out, we have gone on strike demanding hike in the salary and permanent status in the job,” they said.

They said that they would only resume their duty after their demands are fulfilled by the company.

SDH superintendent Dr Vikas Kuvelkar said that “these workers were looking after the online process of the new admission, registration; follow up, ultrasound, x-ray and blood report and other odd jobs. But sudden strike by them has forced SDH to assign office staff for the stated duties.”

“It not just has put extra burden on the office staff, but also has put the government into financial loss as the work of fee charging during admission and new registration has been affected,” he added.

Dr Kuvelkar also said that he has spoken to service providers regarding it and hoping for a solution to the issue very soon.