CM seeks data on requirement of apprentices for every department

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has sought data on requirement of apprentices for every department for the implementation of Goa Chief Minister›s Apprenticeship Training Scheme.

Sawant chaired a meeting of the High Level Monitoring and Advisory Committee on Monday to review, and finalise various aspects for the implementation of Goa Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2021.

The Chief Minister said that the Chief Minister›s Apprenticeship Training Scheme 2021 will enable the government to infuse young trained, skilled manpower in the administration.

Sawant said that the data, which will be collected from various government or non-government establishments will help to accommodate skilled manpower in various categories in both the sectors.

Narayan Navti, managing director Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC) enlightened the participants about the present status of the corporation.

Navti disclosed that the GHRDC has already initiated a process of signing an MoU with the various establishments, and as of today nearly 30 companies /establishments have agreed to sign MoU for availing benefit of the scheme.

The online portal is already in its final stages of rollout and will go live by July 2021.

Meanwhile, the data collected from various establishments would be uploaded on the portal.

Navti informed that there is a provision to appoint required staff on a contract basis, and therefore, the GHRDC has worked out the requirement keeping in view the present scheme.

The meeting also discussed other aspects of the scheme like tenure of the scheme, amount to be paid as stipend, and eligibility criteria.