Kamat assures Margao new market shopkeepers over their grievances

Inspection of the market carried out

Margao: Margao legislator and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, on Saturday, assured shopkeepers of the new market that the sheets, blown

off during the cyclone Tauktae, would be fully restored.

Kamat along with the chairperson of Margao Municipal Council Lyndon Pereira and vice chairperson Deepali Sawal and local councillor carried out an inspection of the market after the new market vendors’ association president put forth their grievances and demanded with the civic body to repair and replace the plastic sheets in the market.

“Margao municipality had repaired the market shed by replacing the broken and blown off asbestos sheets. There are a few plastic sheets to be removed. This work will also be completed soon. The market vendors have also demanded the repair of the market gates and improvement of the flooring. MMC will consider these demands. I am closely attached to this market and I have seen how the vendors are struggling to make both ends meet especially in the ongoing pandemic times,” Kamat said. He said that a joint inspection was conducted to hear the grievances of the market vendors.

Civic chairperson Lyndon Pereira said that the MMC has decided to replace the old sheets and repair the MMC gates as the new market is owned by MMC.

Vinod Shirodkar, president of the market vendors association said that there a few sheds still to be repaired in the market. “We have urged the civic body to take up this work quickly before the monsoon picks up pace. We have also demanded proper

parking facilities along the roads surrounding the market area. Legislator Kamat and chairperson of MMC Pereira have assured to consider our demands,” Shirodkar stated.