Houses damaged in Bicholim taluka following heavy rains

Sankhali: Around five houses were damaged in Bicholim taluka due to heavy rains, resulting in a loss of around Rs 3 lakh.

Life was disrupted on Saturday and Sunday due to strong winds and torrential rains.

Fire brigade official Shripad Gawas informed that houses were damaged due to collapse of trees in Mayem, Harvalem and other areas.

It was learnt that five households suffered a damage to the tune of around Rs 3 lakh.

As per information, a large tree fell on a house in Mayem, causing a loss of Rs 2 lakh.

Around Rs 40,000 worth damage was suffered by another household due to collapse of tree at Deulwada.

Damages were also reported from Harvalem area, mamlatdar Pravinjay Pandit informed.

Bicholim fire brigade personnel were engaged in tree clearance work at several places.