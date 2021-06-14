Good Samaritans lend a helping hand

ARPITA SRIVASTAVA | NT

Mapusa: The second wave of COVID-19 has infected a large number of people in the state while also causing many deaths related to the infection. It has also redefined humanity in a way. In testing times, various incidents have been witnessed of relatives and family friends backing out from supporting the COVID patients. Similarly, instances of individuals and groups coming to the aid of such patients have also come to light.

One such group is COVID Care Aldona, comprising of youth, who have come together to extend support and assistance to the villagers. The youth have joined hands to help the COVID-affected people with proper access to medical care and nutrition. Besides, the group also encourages people to get tested for COVID and inoculated against the disease.

COVID Care Aldona is a voluntary group of youth aged between 19 and 42 that works in the jurisdiction of Aldona village panchayat. Headed by Beverly Mendes, the group’s core members are Cecil Pinto, Mathson Miranda, Ravela Da Cruz, Gunjana Haldankar and Nadia De Souza.

COVID Care Aldona has around 50 volunteers including 30, who monitor COVID patients via calls on a daily basis.

Taking inspiration from this group, which is helping patients in Aldona, Mendes has now set the ball rolling to set up a COVID Care Goa group for the people of the state.

With assistance from Cecil Pinto, who is the administrator of Facebook page ‘Aldona Matters’, Mendes got in touch with some active youth. A joint meeting was held and with support of senior members, who were active during the first wave of COVID, a fund was raised following which the group planned a strategy to reach out to the needy people.

According to Mendes, “We started working with focus on three main aspects – to help people to get them tested, as there was less awareness, reaching out to the COVID patients and helping them obtain medical assistance and beds.”

“We got our first case around one and a half month back when many deaths were reported. The patient was father of a teacher working with a private school and his oxygen level was critical. The patient required an oxygen cylinder, so as a group, we managed to get two oxygen cylinders during the crucial time when there was a shortage; we provided one cylinder to the patient and kept the other as a backup for others in need,” she said. She added that the group has now succeeded in obtaining four- five oxygen cylinders, which can be easily used for the benefit of local residents.

The group also undertook the task of creating awareness in Aldona with regard to the vaccination drive. As many villagers were apprehensive about inoculating themselves against COVID-19, a video was circulated with health officer of Aldona health centre Dr Pritam Naik speaking about vaccination in the video and thus clearing the doubts of people.

In a bid to reach out to patients, COVID Care Aldona volunteers also made phone calls to the villagers to check if the patients were being monitored and whether they had access to oximeter.

“We found that 50 per cent of the patients were not monitored and many people had oximeters, which were not functioning and they did not understand the critical oxygen reading. So we started providing oximeters and also started monitoring all those who tested positive” said Mendes. She said those with oxygen below 94 were helped with a doctor’s consultations, sponsored by the COVID Care Aldona group.

“Even doctor’s visits to patients’ homes were made available, with the doctors being picked up and dropped from their homes. In case of senior citizens, the group has also arranged for nurses, caretakers, free CT scan, testing and other requirements,” said Mendes. She further said that COVID care centre at the indoor stadium at Campal has also been of great assistance to the group, “as we were able to shift our patients to the centre for medical assistance.”

“We realised that food supplied by various other groups including political groups lacked nutrition. Hence, we started with our fruit and fresh vegetable baskets and provided the same to all COVID patients free of cost, as 30 per cent of the recovery depends on proper nutrition,” said Mendes. She said the fresh vegetables and fruits were bought from the locals, “as we wanted to give back people’s money by promoting locals”.

The group has been actively working and helping villagers get tested for COVID by arranging for a dedicated vehicle, which is used to ferry villagers to the primary health centre and drop them back free of cost.

Besides, volunteers of the group are also encouraging the villagers to come forward and get vaccinated. Free medicines are also being delivered at the doorstep of patients in coordination with Savio Figueiredo, who runs a pharmacy in Aldona.

The group is now gearing up to place posters informing about free rides to vaccination centres in view of the monsoon, as rain may result in low attendance of beneficiaries.