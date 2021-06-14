Fish markets to remain closed during curfew

Panaji: The North and South District Collectors on Sunday issued orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), extending curfew in the state till 7 am of June 21.

In his order, North Goa District Collector Ajit Roy said there are sufficient grounds for extending the curfew so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 by restricting public gatherings and activities.

As per the latest notification issued by him, shops including those in panchayat markets and municipal markets may remain open between 7 am and 3 pm during the curfew period. Weekly markets and fish markets will remain closed.

Casinos, bars and restaurants will remain closed but restaurant kitchens will be allowed to provide home delivery service and takeaways.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students during the curfew period. However, examinations of college students and holding of competitive examinations will be permitted with the approval of state government.

Religious places will also remain closed for the public. However, custodians of such establishments may carry out the regular activities, states the order.

Shops selling medicines/drugs, and related activities will remain open and home delivery of all items except liquor will be allowed anytime. Banks, insurance companies, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, all medical and health services/ institutions (including AYUSH and veterinary hospitals and laboratories will also remain open.

Marriages are allowed with only 50 guests. Salons and gyms will continue to remain shut, according to the order, which states that there will be restriction on the interstate movement of people except for those carrying COVID-negative certificate issued 72 hours prior to entering the state border and persons entering the state for medical and other emergencies on production of proof.

All persons above 18 years of age have been advised to get themselves vaccinated at the nearby vaccination centres.

Employers have been advised to actively plan for and promote work from home for employees working in their shops/ establishments/ factories. Physical presence should be sought only if essential, states the order. The order also says that all employers should enforce staggered timings for arrival and departure of their employees, and COVID-appropriate behaviour and norms shall be enforced at workplaces.

Employers have been advised to ensure that employees with symptoms like cough, cold, fever or shortness of breath remain home and take appropriate medical care.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act 2005,” states the District Collector’s order.