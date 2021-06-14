420 new cases of COVID-19 recorded; 14 more patients succumb

Panaji: The state of Goa recorded 420 new cases of COVID-19 infections on Sunday, while 14 more patients died due to the virus, taking the death toll to 2,928.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,62,468 of which 4,882 are active cases while 1,54,658 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 347 cases, Vasco – 144 cases, Panaji- 255 cases and Mapusa -102 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 190 cases, Bicholim – 81 cases, Pernem – 162 cases, Valpoi – 123 cases, Curchorem – 108 cases and Canacona – 120 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 41 cases, Betki – 98 cases, Candolim- 162 cases, Cansarvanem – 29 cases, Colvale – 68 cases, Corlim – 156 cases, Chimbel – 268 cases, Siolim – 93 cases, Porvorim- 143 cases, Mayem – 46 cases, Balli – 105 cases, Cansaulim – 155 cases, Chinchinim – 113 cases, Cortalim – 230 cases, Curtorim – 126 cases, Loutolim – 124 cases, Marcaim – 122 cases, Quepem – 160 cases, Sanguem – 156 cases, Shiroda- 155 cases, Dharbandora – 122 cases, Ponda – 466 cases and Navelim – 121 cases.