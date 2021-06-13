Agriculture and trade in pre-Bahamani Goa

Tensing Rodrigues

We have not satisfactorily answered the question: What were Cimbel, Panelim and Baimginim before Old Goa came to be the capital of the territory which took its name? Filippe Nery Xavier has some scanty information on ‘agricultural plots’ in, and agricultural produce of these villages; of course this information is as in the 19th century. We consider the ‘predios rusticos’ to be the agricultural plots, and ‘predios urbanos’ to be the non-agricultural. Cimbel had respectively 62 and 727 of these; this shows the extent of its urbanisation, though of the three villages, it was the farthest from Old Goa. It produced annually 4.75 kumbh of rice, 4.5 khandis of cashew nuts and 1,23,200 coconuts. Filippe Nery Xavier does not even comment on the division of land in Panelim between agricultural and non-agricultural use, or agricultural produce that the village yielded. Yet he suggests that the name of the village might have been associated with extensive cultivation of panvel, which is the betel leaf vine. Baimginim had 70 ‘predios rusticos’ and 76 ‘predios urbanos’. It produced annually 7.75 khandis of rice, 1.25 khandis of cashew nuts, 1,31,000 coconuts and 51 khandis of areca nuts. But what one cannot miss in all the three villages, and what probably is an indicator of their agricultural past are the springs, tanks and reservoirs. [Xavier, 1907: Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez, volume 2]

As we have seen, the peculiarity of all four, Valipattan, Camdar, Gopakapattan and Old Goa, which emerged as capitals, is that they were primarily trading ports. Though we have been unable to locate information on the pre-urban past of their hinterland, there emerges an interesting theme in the discussion on the trade at the time, which could give us a clue. According to Chakravarti, “widespread issuance of land grants since 600 CE, particularly those in hitherto non-arable and unsettled areas, paved the way for a remarkable spurt of agrarian settlements and the spread of monarchical state society.” [Chakravarti, 1999: Candrapura/Sindabur And Gopakapattana: Two Ports On The West Coast Of India (AD 1000 – 1,300), in Proceedings of The Indian History Congress, volume 60, 155] Though this is meant to be a very broad statement, it points to a specific process that probably characterised the transformation of predominantly rural economies in Komkan. Probably it began with the emergence of trading outposts by nakhuda or ship-owning merchant. What followed probably was the symbiotic relation between them and the rulers with imperial ambitions; often these rulers came from within the gamvkari system. They established their control over the territory and replaced the sovereignty of the gamvkari by the sovereignty of the king. This is where we see the gamvkaris vanishing, and “widespread issuance of land grants” for building trading infrastructure as well as for undertaking trade oriented ‘commercial agriculture’. That reminds us once again of Filippe Nery Xavier’s opinion that wherever or whenever the sovereign or his agents are extortive in their collection of tax or tribute, the very idea of property tends to get extinguished; and more so communal ownership of land. [Xavier, 1907: Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez, Volume 1, 75] Chakravarti adds: “The rise of Kadambas in Goa and southern Konkan area since the ninth century as a local power is associated with the local level social and economic formation in this coastal tract.”

One can only have a tentative glimpse of the commodities involved in the coastal trade in Komkan from the available sources. A number of exchangeable products figure in indigenous epigraphic and textual sources and foreign textual sources; but whether, and to what extent, they were associated with coastal trade and voyages is difficult to determine. “The Arab authors repeatedly refer to the fine quality of teak grown in Konkan, the indispensable raw material for boat/ship building for both coastal and overseas voyages. No less important was the regular plantation of coconut along the Konkan coast. Apart from yielding an excellent fruit, the plant was extremely important for being the source of coir which was widely used for stitching the planks of sewn vessels of India and many other Asian countries. The cultivation of paddy and oil-seeds was important enough to be recorded in some early medieval land grants from north Konkan. The information about the plantation of and the trade in areca nuts (hadapa), particularly in the context of a littoral zone like Konkan, need not surprise us. One comes across a family of sresthis (rich merchants) dealing in hadapa or areca nuts in southern Konkan in the Pattankudi plates of Avasara II (1008 AD). … The cess on eighteen kinds of grains and different types of spices (including pepper and ginger) leads to a logical inference that these products were regularly traded. … Transactions were made in paddy as well as husked rice, black pepper, asafoetida, green ginger, turmeric, betel leaves, areca nuts, coconuts, palm leaves, grass, sugarcane, coarse sugar, plantains and myrobalans.” [Chakravarti, 1998: Coastal Trade And Voyages In Konkan: The Early Medieval Scenario, in Indian Economic Social History Review, 118]

There aren’t many studies of role of agriculture in the economics and politics in Komkan during the 11th to 16th centuries; Chakravarti is one of the very few who have done much work on it; that is the reason we return to him again and again. What comes clear from his studies is the interplay of the agriculture and trade during this time, amply testified by the numerous stone inscriptions and copper plates of the South Komkan Silahar. There are references to gifts of coconuts and coconut orchards in the Bhogighar plates of Chittaraja (1026 CE) and Ranavad stone inscription of Somesvara (1259 CE). [Chakravarti, 2016 : An Emergent Coastal Polity: The Konkan Coast Under The Silaharas (10th To 13th centuries AD), in Studies in People’s History, volume 3, number 2, 118] One commodity that seems to have dominated the coastal trade, other than the coconut, was the areca nut; production of areca nuts on a mass scale as a commercial crop evidences to its importance in the trade; so much so that one of the ship-owning merchant, probably an Arab, had the name Ali B Phophali. [Chakravarti, 2011: The Pull Towards The Coast: Politics And Polity In India (600-1300 CE), in Indian History Congress]