Race hots up to replace Girish as GPCC chief

ROHAN SHRIVASTAV | NT

Panaji

Discussions on change in leadership in the state unit of the Congress party are on the cards, and five names have emerged for the top-most job in the party ahead of all India Congress committee secretary in-charge of Goa desk Dinesh Gundu Rao’s visit to the state.

Sources in the party said that Navelim MLA and veteran Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, senior Congress leader and chairman of party’s state co-ordination committee Ramakant Khalap, co-chairman of the particular committee and Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco as well as veteran party leader Aleixo Sequeira are keen on taking over from Girish Chodankar.

Following the directions from the party high command in Delhi to overhaul party structure, the ball has been set rolling making some leaders to reiterate their demand for removal of Chodankar as the GPCC president.

However, sources maintained that getting Chodankar removed

won’t be easy as he has the backing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Chodankar was relieved in November 2017 from the charge of the National Students’ Union of India, a student wing of the Congress. Subsequently he was given charge of the Gujarat elections and had been a prominent face in the young team of Rahul Gandhi.

The sources said that Rahul Gandhi would be definitely consulted before any decision is taken on change in leadership in Goa.

It was under Faleiro’s leadership that the Congress emerged the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections. The party secured 17 out of 40 seats. Sources said that this will be one of the positives for him. But one of the factors that could go against him and also Lourenco is that the party had earlier decided that no MLA would hold the prominent positions in the organisation as it would be difficult for them to devote their time for all the 40 constituencies in the state.

Sources said that Faleiro has worked in the party in various capacities including in the executive committee of the Indian National Congress, and is close to national Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Hence he may try to garner support from Delhi.

The sources also said that Sardinha’s performance after becoming an MP is “not up to the mark” as he is not seen on the field with the people of his parliamentary constituency, as often as people would have liked, particularly during the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The sources said that Khalap’s selection for the post of the GPCC chief may be opposed by a section of Congress workers as he is originally from the MGP.

Sources said that Sequeira wants to make a comeback as he has not been active enough in politics since 2017. Hence he is eying the top post in the party.

Whether the party will consider entrusting the responsibility to Sequeira is a big question, the sources reckoned.

The sources said that Khalap, Sardinha and Faleiro might find themselves in a tight spot as the party is speaking on promoting and pushing young leaders at the national and local levels.

The sources further said that in the past, the party high command was reluctant to assign any big responsibility to Lourenco over “different reasons”.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Faleiro said that people are approaching him to take over the affairs of the party. The Navelim MLA, however, claimed that at present, he is not in the race for the particular post.

“A lot of people from Goa have approached and are still approaching, requesting me to take over once again. Certain people from Delhi phoned me. So I told them that there are so many people in Goa who are interested in taking over the presidentship of the party. So you consult them and decide. Right now, I am not in the race,” he said.

Khalap, on the other hand, expressed his readiness to take any responsibility, if asked by the party.

“Party appointed me as the chairman of the co-ordination committee so that we build the Congress from the grassroots level, towards the PCC. We are working in that direction, and I have been contributing to it to the extent possible. We want to constitute all committees in order to be prepared for the next elections and also finalise our candidates independently. So in that space, if any responsibility is given to me… well… I cannot say no to it now, under the current circumstances. But it is not that I am eyeing for any post,” he said.

Sources said that among all senior leaders in Goa, the opinion of CLP leader Digambar Kamat will carry more weightage on change in leadership.