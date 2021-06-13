Oppn parties roll up sleeves for 2022 battle

RAMNATH N PAI RAIKAR | NT

Panaji

Stating that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party will not forge an alliance with any of the national political parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, at the 2022 state assembly elections, senior MGP leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Saturday said the ‘parivartan’ brought about in Goa by the BJP since 2012 has messed up with the state, and in the event of coming to power, next year, the MGP will reverse this parivartan.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Dhavalikar, who was a member of various BJP governments since 2012, said the MGP leaders and members will take an oath of revolution on June 18, the Goa Revolution Day, at Kranti Maidan, Ponda that they will keep away from the national parties, and work towards bringing back the golden period in the state, which was experienced by Goans, during the 17-year rule of the MGP.

“The BJP has interfered in each and every sector in the state from art and culture to education and caused severe damage to these sectors,” he added, pointing out that the government schools set up by the MGP chief minister Bhausaheb Bandodkar were handed over by the BJP government to some organisations and caused harm to them in the process.

It was further mentioned that under the BJP rule, exorbitant charges are being taken for everything including giving new water connections.

The MGP leader also said that a huge amount of Rs 40 crore is being spent on the repairs of Kala Academy,

which could have been done in Rs 15 crore.

“Such anarchy exists in Goa, which now needs to be stopped,” he noted.

When asked if the MGP would join hands with local political parties to come to power, Dhavalikar said the oath of revolution of the MGP will lead to the future plan of action of his party.

He also stated that the executive committee of the MGP will soon meet to decide the strategy for the forthcoming assembly polls.

Dhavalikar further informed that the MGP will spread awareness among young voters as regards the unparallel work done for Goa by the MGP, during its 17-year regime.

“The Goan youth unfortunately have no knowledge about the achievements of the MGP,” he lamented, pointing out that English language would be used to reach the new generation.

On a parting note, the MGP leader appealed to the Goans to bring his party to power in Goa, so that it can work for their interest.