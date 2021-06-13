NCP to be bolstered in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The Nationalist Congress Party is poised to begin work to revamp its unit in Goa, which will see assembly elections in February-March 2022.

Highly-placed sources in the party said that NCP’s central leadership will start work to bolster the party in the state, adding that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and senior leader Praful Patel are likely take a call on the matter.

The central leadership may begin talks in the next few months with like-minded political parties, including the Congress, for pre-poll alliance so as to defeat the ruling BJP at the hustings.

The NCP leadership in Delhi has been contemplating revamping the organisation by appointing new president of the state unit and office-bearers.

Former minister Jose Philip D’Souza has been heading the party’s Goa unit for more than five years.

The party also has an MLA Churchill Alemao, who represents Benaulim constituency in the current tenure of the state legislative assembly.