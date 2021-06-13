Curfew extended by another week; markets to remain open

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The government on Saturday announced the extension of the ongoing curfew by another week, up till 7 am on June 21.

The government has given more relaxations in this extended curfew period, with markets around the state to remain open.

“The curfew has been extended by 7 more days,” stated Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, adding that shops, including those in panchayat and municipal markets, may open between 7 am and 3 pm.

The marriage ceremony functions up to 50 people have also been permitted with prior permission.

“The detailed order will be issued by district collectors,” Sawant said.

“All persons above 18 years of age are advised to get themselves vaccinated, at the nearest vaccination centre,” he added.

The curfew was set to get over on June 14 after being imposed in the state on May 9, because of the rise in the number of deaths and infections due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.