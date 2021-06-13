Youth turn to catch shellfish in South Goa

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

Margao

The prevailing 61-day fishing ban has provided a boon to villagers, especially COVID-hit youth, who have turned to catching shellfish in South Goa. And their prized catch is crabs, which fetch good prices in the pandemic times.

Crabs, xinnanio, oysters and other varieties of shellfish tickle the taste buds of Goans, who are ready to shell out any amount of money for a good vantto.

A kg of crabs fetches from Rs 400 to Rs 800, which is nearly 50 per cent increase of the usual price. High prices of shellfish have lured the local youth to make some quick money. Pascoal Fernandes, who has been selling crabs for nearly two decades, maintains that oftentimes shellfish catch depends on luck. “Shellfish catch has been on a sharp decline, perhaps due to overexploitation,” he says.

During the regular season, most of the crab catch was sold to small restaurants. However, the lockdown had closed that avenue for the anglers.

But the fishing ban has given a new fillip to catching of shellfish.

“We are selling a portion of the shellfish between Rs 500 to Rs 800, depending upon the size. There is a huge demand for shellfish, particularly crabs. In a day we net approximately Rs 2500 by selling crabs,” he explains. Sherwin, a youngster, says that he started catching crabs as a hobby. But the pandemic situation compelled him to take up shellfish harvesting seriously so as to earn his living.

“I am joined by a couple of friends who used to work with me on the ship,” Sherwin says.

A group of the youth is taking turns to catch the crabs while the other group is taking the catch to the market.

“We earn a decent Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 a day depending on the catch of the previous night,” he informs, adding that there is a good demand for the shellfish that get sold out quickly.

One fish vendor explains that earlier crabs would come from neighbouring Karnataka. However, that supply has stopped, creating an imbalance of demand and supply.

He says that a lot of natural habitats of the shellfish have been destroyed by pollution, government projects, reclamation of water bodies and also overexploitation.

Several newcomers have dabbled into crab harvesting leading to overexploitation.

Loutoulim, Cortalim, Assolna, Ambelim and Betul host natural habitats for crabs and other shellfish, the vendor says, adding that these habitats must be protected to prevent destruction of the ecosystem.