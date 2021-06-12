Well and good

Woosah and Kiki by Cloris Christabel Fernandes shines a light on mental health and the importance of self-care

Since February 2020, Cloris Christabel Fernandes has been creating a range of quirky products in a spare room of her house. You have goddess candles, bath bombs, and more.

But look closer and you will see that each product advocates for mental wellness.

Fernandes herself struggled with anxiety growing up. “Be it over the small things like speaking in front of the classroom, or just overthinking about what the future holds. Things didn’t really get better over the years and when I was in college I got mugged and that didn’t help my anxiety one bit,” says the 22-year-old.

She shares that though this incident left her shaken, what helped her personally was practising self-care. This included lighting scented candles, journaling, and working out.

“I thought that since I knew firsthand what it felt like to go through this, maybe I might be able to help others who go through similar feelings of stress and anxiety at least by a little,” she says. And so, she launched ‘Woosah and Kiki’ on Instagram.

‘Woosah’, she tells us, is a slang expression used to indicate a state of calm and relaxation, while ‘kiki’ is a party with good music and good friends usually held to calm the nerves and reduce anxiety and stress. The name ‘Woosah and Kiki’ therefore fit a brand that aimed to promote mental and emotional wellbeing by specialising in self-care essentials.

These include roll-on perfumes, cologne, attar, deodorants, face mists, room spray, body mists, candles, oils, diffusers, bath products like bath bombs, bubble bars, bath teas, bath salts, milk baths, soaps, and face masks. Each product has been handmade by Fernandes who has a certificate in Perfumery, Bath and Cosmetic Products.

And apart from singlehandedly operating Woosah and Kiki, she’s also a final-year student of English and runs her own café called Christabel’s Pastelaria in Navelim and an online thrift store. Managing her businesses and keeping busy has also helped her mentally, she adds. “I was very withdrawn ever since the mugging but now I have started feeling like myself again. I have started feeling a lot more confident,” she adds.

Speaking from personal experience, Fernandes says: “Put yourself first. We need to be a little more selfish when it comes to ourselves and our mental health. Nothing is more important than peace of mind. There will be some days that are worse than others – we need to try, even if just by a little, to make things better for ourselves. We need to try and surround ourselves with things that bring us joy.” In order to do that she offers a unique assortment of products that have something for everyone. Each product is crafted using all-natural, toxin-free, and cruelty-free ingredients and packaged in eco-friendly material, all with the intention to stimulate the senses and help individuals feel at ease.

To her, self-care goes beyond just popping a bath bomb in a tub and relaxing – self-care is doing what’s best for you and your mental health. These are tough times, she adds. “You may be tempted to give up, you may feel like it’s too hard to go through these feelings on your own. But just know that you’re not alone.”

“I’ve been through stuff that really gets to you. And I know that there are a lot of people who have gone through similar or worse incidents. I know what it’s like to feel stressed after a really long and hectic day or when you feel anxious because of a bad dream you got a few weeks ago.” Through her venture, she adds, she wants to be able to give the people something that could help them a little when they are going through something like this.

So far, the response has been great. Though the pandemic has proven challenging, the interest in self-care has increased, and she adds that today, she has customers from different parts of India and has provided products to a few local hotels here in Goa as well.

It all started as an Instagram business. Now, there’s a website in the works. And looking ahead, Fernandes hopes to work further on her brand – and herself – and grow.