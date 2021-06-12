Exploring the power of food

NT BUZZ

Serendipity Arts Foundation is inviting applications through an open call, for culinary arts practitioners, researchers and enthusiasts from across the country for Food Lab, Serendipity Arts Foundation’s residency on culinary arts. The residency, based out of New Delhi will induct two culinary arts practitioners/artists/researchers/enthusiasts for the upcoming edition of the residency.

Expected to span over a three-month period, the Food Lab will run as a hybrid residency model which is part virtual and part physical, if conditions permit, with an outcome being showcased at the Serendipity Arts Foundation’s basement at C340, Defence Colony, New Delhi later in 2021. The aim is to supplement this residency with a robust programme of (online) talks and workshops.

Globally, food is one of the areas which have glaring inequality, both in terms of consumption and access. It is subjected to various norms and has wide range of social, cultural and environmental indicators, creating both positive and negative impact. However, in a country like India, where food histories and traditions are immeasurable, it is important to focus and develop sustainable practices and conservational habits. For this year’s residency, two residents will be invited through an open call to think about the power of food, and all aspects associated with it through the Food Lab. The residency will cover and address a variety of subjects, such as, food origins/history; food inequality/sustainability; food policy; food and culture/traditions, nutrition, food writing and even food design, and other relevant and related topics within this area of inquiry.

People can apply for this residency programme by submitting a 500 word proposal clearly stating the intent of the project and the envisioned outcome of the residency, along with a brief bio and supporting information about the work done in the domain, by June 30, 2021. While there is no age limit for the residency, it would be most relevant for students of culinary arts, chefs, food critics, food historians, environmentalists who work closely with food sustainability, artists who work with food, food designers. The opportunity is open to anyone from any field who has worked closely with food with a clear idea for a project.

Speaking about the new culinary arts residency, director, Serendipity Arts Foundation and Festival, Smriti Rajgarhia said: “We are keen to keep the outcome of the residency as flexible as possible and invite residents to think about creative and experimental ways in which they can present their work. As a Foundation, we have always believed in creating platforms and opportunities for the arts and the artists of the South Asian Region, and with such initiatives, we hope to empower creative expressions from the region, in a recurring manner.”

Addressing the mass physical immobility caused due to COVID-19, she further added: “Given current circumstances, although we hope to be able to showcase the work physically, we encourage residents to think about the ways in which their projects can be presented virtually as well.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Foundation has been working on developing innovative outreach models that supports the arts and culture eco-system and empowering the artists with the tools and training to use and access digital platforms, to showcase and re-imagine their diverse and multi-disciplinary practices. Along with that the Foundation has been giving out grants to artists from the South Asian region, to sustain the arts production of the region.

(To know more about the eligibility criteria and the application process one can visit: https://serendipityarts.org/workshop/food-lab-2021/)