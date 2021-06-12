‘1978’ heads to Palm Springs Film Festival

NT BUZZ

Hamza Bangash›s,’1978’, has been nominated for two awards at the prestigious Palm Springs Film Festival.

The film narrates the story of a Goan-Christian rockstar, Lenny D’Souza, who must decide if he can change with the times in 1970’s Pakistan. Inspired by real life rocker, Norman D’Souza, the film speaks about the courage and conviction of Pakistan’s Goan-Christian community in the face of forces beyond their control.

The filmmaker has now launched a Kickstarter page to raise funds for Norman D›Souza’s band to record a new EP and shoot a music video. The Kickstarter is dedicated to giving credit to the legendary Goan musicians who never got their dues because of religious discrimination.

The Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs Film Festival, one of North America›s premiere festivals, is scheduled to take place in-person from June 22-28. Other films include new works from Will Ferrell, Riz Ahmed, and Pauline Chalament.