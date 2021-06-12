Relief for Goa as it sees only 8 COVID fatalities

NT NETWORK

Panaji

For the first time after April 17, 2021, COVID-19 fatalities in the state fell to a single digit at eight on Friday.

It is pertinent to note that breaking all past records, Goa on May 5, 2021 had recorded 71 deaths linked to the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.

Till date, the pandemic has claimed 2,899 lives in the state which include 795 people who had passed away during the previous peak of the pandemic and 2,104 people who succumbed to the deadly disease during the current second wave of the pandemic.

Of these 2,104, a total of 1481 patients alone died in May this year, nearly on an average 50 deaths every day in the particular month.

Of the eight deaths that were recorded on Friday, six occurred at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, and one each at the South Goa District Hospital, Margao, and a private hospital based in North Goa.