Top BJP leader Santhosh advises party MLAs to connect with people

NT NETWORK

Panaji

National general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Janata Party B L Santhosh on Thursday held extensive meetings with the state ministers as well as MLAs of his party and directed them to regularly visit the constituencies, so as to connect with the voters.

As per the sources in the party, Santhosh further asked them to help people in coping up with the corona pandemic crisis as also prepare to win the state assembly elections scheduled next year.

He met the state BJP core team in the evening.

Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavalekar after the meeting said that the national party leader enquired about the activities of various departments held by him and related works done in the constituency and the ministry. “We have been asked to visit each and every constituency to understand the grievances of the people,” he added.

Minister for Ports Micheal Lobo said he has suggested to Santhosh that party tickets for the next assembly elections should be given on the basis of winnability. “Last time we lost many seats, some held by even ministers due to this problem,” Lobo told the BJP national leader, as also provided him with the feedback about the organisational matters in constituencies from the Bardez taluka.

Meanwhile, Independent MLA and Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude informed the pressmen after the meeting that he is ready to join BJP, if the party offers him its candidature at the forthcoming assembly election. “I am with BJP since past four years and I will be with it even in future,”

he said.