Search on for GU’s new VC

Panaji

The office of the Governor has started the exercise of appointment of new Vice Chancellor (VC) for Goa University (GU), with the five-year term of current Vice Chancellor of the university Varun Sahani coming to an end later this year. The Governor is the Chancellor of Goa University.

On behalf of a search committee set up to recommend suitable names for the particular post, the Secretary to Governor has invited applications from distinguished academicians fulfilling the required qualifications and experience as prescribed for the same.

One of the requisite qualifications for the post of the Vice Chancellor is that the candidate should be a distinguished academician, with a minimum of ten years of experience as professor in a university system or ten years of experience in an equivalent position in a reputed research and/ or academic administrative organisation.

The applications need to be submitted by July 9, 2021. The shortlisted candidates would subsequently be invited for personal interaction with the search committee. Sahani, who had joined the Goa University as its Vice Chancellor, was previously political scientist at the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Sahani was embroiled in a controversy when he chose to rent a sea-facing four-bedroom apartment at Dona Paula for a whopping annual rent of Rs 9 lakh by discarding the Vice Chancellor’s bungalow that was renovated at a cost of Rs 22 lakh.

Later questions were also raised by opposition political parties about Sahani not fulfilling the domicile norms.