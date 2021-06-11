Sawant: I will be CM face of BJP for 2022 polls

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Putting to rest all speculations as regards the face of Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, for the forthcoming state assembly elections, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the BJP will contest these polls under his leadership.

“The 2022 Goa assembly elections will be held under my leadership,” he asserted, adding that this decision has already been announced by the party leadership.

“I had a detailed discussion with the national organisational general secretary of BJP, B L Santhosh and Goa desk in-charge of the party, C T Ravi on various organisational matters,” the Chief Minister told the pressman, pointing out, “Their visit is in no way connected to the performance of my government.”

Speaking further, Sawant said the party leaders are in Goa to oversee the organisational matters.

The Chief Minister also stated that the government has started giving benefits of the Laadli Laxmi scheme to applicants, who had applied till 2017.

“For those who have applied for this scheme till 2017, disbursement of funds has already begun,” he informed, adding that applicants in the year 2018 will receive benefits from next month, while those who had applied in 2019 would be given the money under the scheme after three months.

It was also stated that eventually benefit of the scheme will be given to all applicants.