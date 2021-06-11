Remdesivir to continue as COVID treatment in Goa

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Thursday said that despite the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation against the use of remdesivir, the particular drug is being continued as part of the COVID-19 treatment protocol in the state.

“WHO had said to stop administering remdesivir; till today we are using it. There are different protocols and protocols keep changing,” Rane said interacting with media persons at Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

It is pertinent to note that in November last year, WHO had issued a conditional recommendation against the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients, claiming that there is “no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients.”

Dean of GMC Dr S M Bandekar said the decision on ivermectin as part of COVID-19 treatment protocol would be taken up for discussion during the state’s expert committee meet on COVID-19.

“Ivermectin is still part of the treatment protocol. Nobody has said to remove it. Expert committee will meet and decide,” he said.

It is pertinent to note that in the new guidelines of the Union Health Ministry’s directorate general of health services, it has been recommended to drop

ivermectin and few other drugs from the treatment protocol.

In the evening, the Health Minister tweeted confirming that the expert committee met to discuss the revised treatment protocol. He, however, did not provide any details about the decisions taken during the said meeting.

“In view of the revised protocol shared by the @MoHFW_INDIA, had a meeting with our expert committee to discuss the implementation of the same. Our team is working relentlessly with evolving SoPs to tackle the menace of COVID-19,” Rane tweeted.