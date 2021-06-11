Goa varsity students want exam cancelled

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa University Post Graduation Students Council has communicated to Registrar of the university Radhika Nayak about the challenging conditions faced by the third year as well as post-graduation final year students, and further requested her to cancel the final year examinations or conduct the same through the online mode.

“Many students have lost their family members and their loved ones, they are already going through mental health issues, and if exams are held in offline mode there is a risk to the students, their families and teachers,” the Council maintained.

“The third wave of COVID-19 has already hit other states and it can hit Goa anytime, and even after knowing this situation if the exams are conducted offline, then it would clearly show that the health of the students has been taken for granted” it added.

The Council has asserted that since the HSSC and the SSC exams were cancelled by giving priority to the health and well being of the students, the same should be done for the final year students of the Goa University, and if this is not possible then the exams should be held online.