Goa equipped to tackle third wave of COVID-19

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state government is fully prepared to tackle the possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stating that all the required steps and measures have been taken, the Chief Minister said the government has geared itself up to fight the battle against the dreaded virus that has claimed nearly 3,000 lives in the state.

“Goa government is fully prepared in case the third wave strikes. Not only is the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the health services directorate including private paediatricians are fully geared up. We have already constituted a taskforce and executive committees for that purpose. I am confident that we will tackle it, if at all we are hit by the third wave of the pandemic,” Sawant said.

He was speaking during the handing-over ceremony of the fully-equipped 100-bedded COVID-19 ICU infrastructure at the super-speciality block of GMCH by Vedanta Limited.

Lauding the efforts of corporate houses for providing assistance to the state under corporate social responsibility during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Chief Minister informed that Vedanta has spent around Rs 10 crore to help fight the pandemic in Goa and added that they are also supplying three tonne of medical oxygen regularly to the state-run COVID-19 facilities.

Referring to the super-speciality block, Sawant said the government has created the best infrastructure in the midst of the pandemic within a short span of time.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that considering the opinion of experts that the third wave of COVID-19 may impact children, required measures are being adopted by the government to ensure safety of children.

Chief executive officer of iron and steel business of Vedanta Limited Sauvick Mazumdar assured that Vedanta will continue its association with the government in the fight against COVID-19.

“Vedanta is setting up ten field COVID hospitals with 1,000 beds for COVID patients across India. This 100-bedded infrastructure is part of the same initiative,” he said.

Dean of GMCH Dr S M Bandekar informed that as on Thursday, 250 COVID-19 patients are admitted in the super-speciality block and there are 175 vacant oxygenated beds. He said that till date, 119 critically-ill patients were provided treatment at this facility of which most have recovered from the disease.

“Till date we have admitted a total of 1,313 patients and of these, 850 patients have gone home completely cured,” he said.