Full-fledged budget for Goa in July

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday said the full-fledged budget for Goa will be passed in July in the state legislative assembly.

Addressing media after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Sawant said the government has been managing the finances with a vote on account, which has limitations. “Once the full budget is passed, finance-related issues will be resolved,” he said.

Reacting to the statement made by Power Minister Nilesh Cabral recently, complaining about pending files in the finance department, the Chief Minister, who is also the Finance Minister, said the files may be pending due to some finance rules. “This happened because there is vote on account and not a full budget. Cabral has not spoken to me about this issue. I will look into it,” he said.

Sawant informed that the state cabinet has given its approval to amend the Goa Agriculture Tenancy Act,

which will help the tenants’ associations to build bundhs. The cabinet also granted its nod to appoint retired Judge Nutan Sardesai as chairperson of Goa Police Complaint Authority.

Sawant also informed that the cabinet has granted approval for the enrolment of 270 workers on daily wages into the public works department’s Labour Supply Society. The enrolment will entitle the contract employees to avail restricted benefits of leave, medical reimbursement etc.

The Chief Minister said the file pertaining to implementation of the amended Motor Vehicle Act did not come before the cabinet. “It may be in process,” he said.