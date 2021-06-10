CM: no rift in cabinet

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has no differences with Health Minister Vishwajit Rane.

“There was never any misunderstanding but only difference of views, which is obvious. When it comes to the government or the interest of the state and people, we all are one and united,” Sawant said during a press conference, which was also attended by Health Minister Rane and Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant

‘Babu’ Kavlekar.

People have seen differences between the Chief Minister and the Health Minister over various issues including management of oxygen during the pandemic situation in

the state.