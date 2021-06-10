16 more people succumb to COVID; 456 new cases logged

NT NETWORK

Panaji

There is no let up in COVID-19 deaths in the state as 16 more people died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 2,877.

Goa recorded 456 fresh cases of COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday with the positivity rate of 14.44 per cent.

As per the information shared by the Directorate of Health Services, two more unreported COVID-linked deaths have come to the fore from a Margao-based hospital. These two deaths have been added to the tally of cumulative deaths.

Till date, a total of 74 unreported deaths have come to light.

A total of 549 patients have been declared as recovered in the last 24 hours.

As on Wednesday, the state has 5,790 active COVID-19 cases, including 390 new patients, who availed the option of home isolation in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,60,740 of which 1,52,073 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 463 cases, Vasco – 195 cases, Panaji- 303 cases and Mapusa – 136 cases.

While the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 200 cases, Bicholim – 98 cases, Pernem – 238 cases, Valpoi – 153 cases, Curchorem – 177 cases and Canacona – 134 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 62 cases, Betki – 159 cases, Candolim- 179 cases, Cansarvanem – 43 cases, Colvale – 119 cases, Corlim – 152 cases, Chimbel – 246 cases, Siolim – 124 cases, Porvorim- 240 cases, Mayem – 61 cases, Balli – 145 cases, Cansaulim – 191 cases, Chinchinim – 107 cases, Cortalim – 228 cases, Curtorim – 161 cases, Loutolim – 183 cases, Marcaim – 108 cases, Quepem – 169 cases, Sanguem – 185 cases, Shiroda- 166 cases, Dharbandora – 107 cases, Ponda – 445 cases and Navelim – 112 cases.