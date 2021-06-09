File on mining corp stuck in red tape

NT NETWORK

Panaji

A week after the deadline for setting up a mining corporation in the state ended, the file to facilitate the same remains stuck between government departments dashing hopes of speedy restart of the mining industry

A senior government source on Tuesday said that the mining corporation can only be set up vide issuance of an ordinance for which the file is awaiting clearance from the law department. He said that there is no news as on now when the ordinance will be passed.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, in his budget speech on March 24, 2021, had said that the state would explore the mining corporation route to restart the mining industry. Recently he said that the government is going ahead with a mining corporation which would be functional from May 31.

Goa Mining Corporation would be set up which would allow the auctioning of leases, said the Chief Minister. He said that the government would sign an agreement with Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) that will help to identify leases to start the process for e-auction.

It is learnt that the law department is seeking clarity on the terms of the MOU with MECL. Local stakeholders have doubted the feasibility of a mining corporation given that surface rights to the mining leases are with the leaseholders.

According to stakeholders, restarting mining through the corporation route has several hurdles.

Mining activities in the state came to a halt on March 18, 2018, after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases and stopped mining operations.