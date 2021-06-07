Villagers want water tanks in Carmona repaired, put to use

Margao: In order to tide over the problem of water shortage when supply is shut down due to the bursting of pipeline or other issues, the village panchayat of Carmona has appealed to the government and the public works department (PWD) to repair the overhead and ground-level water storage tanks located in the village and make them functional.

The PWD had constructed an overhead tank and a ground-level water storage tank in the village in 2010. However, the tanks have not yet been put to use. In the event of a water shortage, Carmona villagers have been requesting the authorities to make these water tanks functional.

Speaking about the tanks, village sarpanch Allwyn Jorge said the panchayat had earlier written to the PWD regarding the tanks but to little or no avail. “It was during our grievance

redressal forum wherein majority of the complaints were related to water supply that we realised there were these water reservoirs that could help us with water supply to the entire village. The water tanks were built to ensure that people get water, but today they are not being used and lying in ruin,” he said.

Stating that these tanks can help the villagers sustain for at least two days if the water supply from Selaulim shuts down due to some issue, the sarpanch said, “When we wrote to the MLA and the department, we were told that the tanks would not be made functional, as they would require a person to be present at the tanks at all times; other excuses were also given.”

Villagers residing near the tanks also feel the structures could pose a threat to them, especially the overhead tank, as it is lying in a dilapidated condition. Hence, the villagers are appealing to the authorities to refurbish the tanks and make them functional.

“Maintenance of the structures is also not being done. As a result, the tanks are posing a risk to the people living nearby. Our request to the government is to make use of these tanks, renovate them, fix the pumps required, keep a person in charge, if required, and see to it that these tanks that were built using people’s money are put to good use,” said Jorge.