Goa records 403 new cases of COVID-19

16 more die due to the viral infection

Panaji: Goa recorded 403 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while 16 more people died due to the viral infection, taking the death toll to 2,760. The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,59,393, of which 7,154 are active cases while 1,49,479 patients have defeated the deadly disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of urban health centres stand as follows: Margao- 580 cases, Vasco – 230 cases, Panaji- 334 cases and Mapusa -189 cases.

While, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 220 cases, Bicholim – 123 cases, Pernem – 337 cases, Valpoi – 201 cases, Curchorem – 261 cases and Canacona – 162 cases.

And, the active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 97 cases, Betki – 203 cases, Candolim- 225 cases, Cansarvanem – 55 cases, Colvale – 203 cases, Corlim – 189 cases, Chimbel – 257 cases, Siolim – 121 cases, Porvorim- 252 cases, Mayem – 74 cases, Balli – 192 cases, Cansaulim – 285 cases, Chinchinim – 132 cases, Cortalim – 286 cases, Curtorim – 166 cases, Loutolim – 204 cases, Marcaim – 157 cases, Quepem – 207 cases, Sanguem – 175 cases, Shiroda- 165 cases, Dharbandora – 122 cases, Ponda – 590 cases and Navelim – 159 cases.