COVID pandemic has put tremendous pressure on medical fraternity: Eduardo

Says doctors working round-the-clock to save lives

Margao: The Congress senior leader and former Union minister Eduardo Faleiro, while speaking at the function held to felicitate doctors by the South Goa District Congress Committee, called on the people in the state to be cautious of COVID so as to reduce the workload on the doctors.

“The devastating COVID pandemic has put tremendous pressure on the medical fraternity. Doctors in Goa are working round-the-clock to save the lives. They have emerged as God’s angels for many families whose members were saved by them from critical situations. It is the duty of each one of us to take maximum care and precaution to ensure that we all remain away from the COVID infection. People must take self-care during the pandemic, and help reduce the workload of doctors,” said Faleiro.

The special felicitation function saw Dr V V Molio, Dr Rajesh Naik, Dr Pravin Bhat, Dr Rajeshwar Naik, Dr Samuel Arawatigi, Dr Sujoy Das, Dr Milind Dessai, Dr Sudhir Shet, Dr Rajesh Javerani, Dr Brennan Tavares and Dr Shashank Prabhudesai being felicitated.

The function was attended by Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro, former minister Aleixo Sequeira and South Goa District Congress president Joe Dias.

Speaking on behalf of the doctors who were felicitated Dr Rajesh Naik said, “We are committed to serve the people and we will try our level best to save each and every life. We request the people to take medical advice immediately if they find any symptoms of COVID or any other disease. Doctors too have limitations and can perform their duties if they know about the ailment well in time. In this COVID pandemic, we appeal to the people to take maximum precautions and maintain social distancing, wear mask to keep the COVID away. We all are thankful to the Congress party for recognising our work and felicitating us.”