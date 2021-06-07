AAP: CM is only interested in making announcements to deflect criticism

Says ‘hollow announcements made by CM are of no use to Goans’

Panaji: Hollow announcements made by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant are of no use to Goans, who are in desperate need of vaccines and financial relief, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday.

The Aam Aadmi Party hit out against the BJP government for continuing “to make hollow announcements and empty assurances with the sole aim of managing critical headlines about its COVID handling failures.”

Attacking the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant over the vaccination issue, state convenor of AAP Rahul Mhambre said that “the Chief Minister is following the ‘Khattar Model’ in Goa,” as he referred to the suggestion made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar that fewer vaccine doses should be administered daily to make vaccine stocks last longer.

Mhambre said that this rationing of vaccines, as well as the deliberate extension of the gap between two doses to 12 weeks was being done only to hide “the colossal failure of the BJP government at both Centre and state levels to procure vaccines in sufficient quantities.”

“Goa is a state that could have been completely vaccinated, with both doses, within just 3 months. But instead, Sawant is making lakhs of Goan youth fight over a few hundred slots on the CoWIN portal every week. All our ministers and MLAs, however, have been vaccinated with both doses even though most of them are only sitting at home and are not to be seen,” he said.

Mhambre also criticised Sawant over his recent announcement that everyone over 18 would be vaccinated by June 30.

“Even if the Chief Minister meets this target, it is just the first dose. What about the second dose? We have seen in Goa itself that almost 10-20 per cent of recent COVID deaths are of those vaccinated with single dose. It is established that only two doses provide full protection, but Sawant is only interested in making announcements to deflect criticism and polish his own image,” he charged.

On the issue of extension of restrictions, Mhambre said that the BJP government has continued to ignore AAP’s repeated demand for financial relief to various sections of the people.

He said that the situation is getting worse, and revealed that more and more people are approaching AAP volunteers for basic relief such as food and groceries.

“Extending the lockdown is the easiest decision. But only an insensitive and anti-people Chief Minister like Sawant can continue to ignore the economic effects of this decision on the common man for so long. People have not even received money under the much-touted welfare schemes for many months, but I have no doubt that Chief Minister will soon provide crores in relief to his casino friends shortly,” he said.

Observing that “Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has not been seen on the ground in the past two weeks except for a couple photo-ops,” Mhambre said that “the Chief Minister is so focused on headline management that he has side-lined even the Health Minister in the middle of the pandemic, as their internal tussle was embarrassing the government.”