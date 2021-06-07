State govt issues order on curfew extension

Business hours for shops extended till 3 pm

Panaji: The North and South District Collectors on Sunday issued orders under Section 144 of CrPC extending curfew in the state till 7 am of June 14.

The order has also extended the operation time for essential item shops. The new timings are between 7 am and 3 pm. The earlier timings were from 7 am to 1 pm.

The state government had imposed restrictions on the non-essential item shops and other commercial activities from May 9 onwards due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases in Goa during the second wave of the pandemic.

As per the latest order, non-essential item shops selling commodities related to stationery, construction, house repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection are now allowed to operate during the curfew period till 3 pm.

Restaurants cannot open their premises for dine-in but can continue with the home delivery service, while standalone liquor shops are allowed to strictly cater to takeaways only. Weekly markets, fish markets and municipal/ panchayat markets are prohibited. Similarly, salons, gyms etc and other establishments, which are not allowed to operate in the current condition will continue to remain shut.

There will be no restrictions on the supply chain including movement and deliveries to shops/establishments for the purpose of replenishment of stock. All shops related to agricultural works, ration supply and animal fodder will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 3 pm throughout the week.

The order of the two district authorities says there will be restriction on the interstate movement of people except for those carrying COVID negative certificate, issued 72 hours prior to entering the state border, and persons entering the state for medical and other emergencies, who will be allowed on production of proof.

“All constructions and related activities including repairs, shops/stores related to house/building repairs, monsoon preparedness or rain protection, shops including in municipal/panchayat markets selling groceries/eatables, stationery, animal fodder, public distribution system and such outlets, standalone liquor shops (for takeaways only) may remain open from 7 am to 3 pm. Home delivery of all these items except liquor will be allowed anytime,” the order reads.

Any violations will attract penalty under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code till the period the notification of the pandemic is in effect.