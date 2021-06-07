Order on curfew extension contradicts DoE circular

Panaji: The order issued by the District Collectors on Sunday as regards extension of the statewide curfew till 7 am on June 14 directly contradicts the circulars of the directorate of higher education (DoHE) and directorate of education (DoE), which have asked the teaching staff of the colleges/ Goa University and administrative staff/ non-teaching staff of the schools to join their duty from June 7, at the beginning of the new academic year 2021-22.

The order of the District Collectors, on the contrary states, “The following activities/ establishment​s/ facilities/ events shall remain closed: Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions except for examination of college students.”

Now, if the schools and colleges in the state are to remain closed, this week, as per the order of the District Collectors, then how is the teaching/ non-teaching staff of these educational institutions expected to attend their duties.

As the circulars of the directorate of higher education and directorate of education were issued on June 4, the offices of the District Collectors were expected to study them before issuing the orders as regards extension of the statewide curfew till June 14. It, however, appears that these offices have just done the cut-paste job from the previous order, which had extended the curfew in Goa till June 7.

The act of negligence has, however, put the teaching/ non-teaching staff of the educational institutions in the state in great dilemma.

Meanwhile, Congress party has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party government administration has completely collapsed with absolutely zero coordination between various departments.

“Differences in government of ‘The Party with a Difference’ have once again come to the fore with conflicting orders issued by both District Collectors, and directorates of higher education and education pertaining to opening of educational institutions in Goa,” charged Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Beena Shantaram Naik.

“We demand that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant immediately clarify on the above two orders and issue fresh clarifications,” she stated, pointing out, “We want to caution the government to take decisions after consultative process and avoid confusions in the minds of the people.”