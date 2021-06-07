BJP says no rift between PM, Adityanath

Lucknow: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh on Sunday dismissed the possibility of an imminent cabinet reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh and shot down the speculation over a “rift” between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh, the party’s in-charge in UP, also junked talks over the possibilities of a change in party or the government leadership in the state, asserting that both are working fine.

Singh made the rebuttals after his meeting with Governor Anandiben Patel, which he described as a “personal” one.

Asked about a TV news channel report claiming an imminent cabinet expansion in UP, Singh said, “No expansion is going to take place now. Everyone is focussed on the election of zilla panchayat chairpersons.”

“When it takes place, it will be known,” he added. “The reports appearing in newspapers and news channels do not make any sense,” he quipped.

Singh also junked the reports on the alleged rift between Modi and Yogi, describing the Chief Minister as the most “competent implement” to fulfil Prime Minister’s dream. “If you look at newspapers, you will see that Modi Ji was the first to greet Yogij Ji (on birthday). In fact, we are of the view that Yogi ji is the most competent implement to fulfil the dreams of Modijee,” he said.

The BJP vice president also discounted reports on likely changes in the party and government leadership in UP, terming them as a “figment of imagination”. “No question arises of it. Both, the government and the organisation are working fine,” he asserted.

Singh also dismissed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s recent claim that dissent and rebellious attitude of BJP workers have left the party leadership in shock.