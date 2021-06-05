State strengthens its position in NITI Aayog’s SDG India Index

Goa scores 72 points along with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand for overall performance

Panaji: With the improvement in performance on 25 different parameters, Goa has shared third position with Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand in the NITI Aayog’s third edition of sustainable development goals index 2020-21.

As per the NITI Aayog’s report, Goa has scored 72 points along with three other states for overall performance. The tiny state was at seventh place in the SDG index 2019-20 with 65 points.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant thanked the people of Goa for their continuous support in taking the state on the path of development and progress.

“We have scored 100 per cent in the index on clean water and sanitation, and affordable and clean energy,” he said.

Sawant said that he had continuously been monitoring the performance for the last one year, and held a meeting with officials on ways to achieve the SDGs.

“It (the ranking) is not only due to my efforts, but also due to government officials, who have been working relentlessly towards achieving these goals,” he remarked.

As per the report released by the NITI Aayog on Thursday, Goa has performed well in terms of clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy.

The state has scored 100 per cent in rural population getting drinking water within premises through piped water supply; rural population having improved source of drinking water; individual household toilets constructed against target; districts verified to be open defecation free and schools with separate toilet facility for girls.

Besides, Goa has scored 100 per cent in household electrification.

The report has stated that Goa provided 97.39 per cent employment under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Act in 2020, as against 87.23 per cent in 2019.

The state has 99.94 beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

Under the good health and wellbeing yardstick, Goa has 94 per cent fully immunised children between nine to 11 months age group.

Besides, the state reported 99.90 per cent of institutional deliveries out of the total deliveries in 2020, as against 61.9 per cent in 2019.

Under the decent work and economic growth parameter, the report has said that Goa’s unemployment rate was 9.40 per cent in 2020 as against 13.9 per cent in 2019.

The reduced inequalities parameter pointed out that 36.72 per cent of seats in panchayati raj institutions were held by women in Goa in 2020 as against 32.97 per cent in 2019. Under the quality education goal, Goa’s percentage dropped from 97.31 per cent to 88.26 per cent in elementary education, while average annual dropout rate at secondary level has improved to 9.4 per cent in 2020 as against 16.01 per cent in 2019.

The report has said that 99.97 per cent of schools in Goa have access to electricity and drinking water. Moreover, there are 86.70 per cent trained teachers at secondary level.

Under the gender equality goal, the report has shown that Goa’s crime rate against women per one lakh female population increased to 43.10 per cent in 2020 as against 39.6 per cent in 2019.

Manufacturing employment as a percentage of total employment has also dropped to 16.39 per cent in 2020 as against 18.03 per cent in 2019.

Under the peace, justice and strong institutions parameter, Goa’s murder rate per one lakh population has risen to 2.10 per cent in 2020 from 1.52 per cent in 2019.

Besides, percentage of victims of human trafficking per 10 lakh population also increased to 58.44 per cent in 2020 as against 36.76 per cent in 2019.

The birth registered percentage also dropped to 79.10 per cent in 2020 as against 84.39 per cent in 2019.