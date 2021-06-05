Review meeting tomorrow on curfew extension

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that he will hold a review meeting on Sunday to make a decision on extending the statewide curfew.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of an event held to mark the Environmental Day, Sawant said, “A review meeting will be held on June 6 to decide whether or not to go for extension.”

He said that people should not start crowding places and violate COVID norms even if the government lifts the statewide curfew.

“If people do not change their behaviour then we will have to face third wave early on,” he maintained, advising those who have been vaccinated to continue wearing masks and avoiding crowded places.