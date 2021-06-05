Police get five speed radar guns with night-vision mode

Panaji: In an attempt to rein in reckless driving, Goa traffic police have acquired five state-of-the-art tripod-mounted speed radar guns which have night-vision mode.

These speed radar guns, which have been pressed into service, have a range of around 1 kilometre within which they can detect the speed of an approaching vehicle.

The acquisition will help the traffic cops catch over-speeding motorists even at night. However, police officials clarified that they are examining on using the speed radar guns at nighttime to check over-speeding.

Police have other four speed radar guns, which do not have the facility of night-vision mode. They are still in use, a police officer said.

It is pertinent to note that Goa traffic police have booked from January to May around 2578 cases pertaining to over-speeding.

Apart from being fined, motorists also face suspension of licence for a period of three months. The licences are referred to the concerned road transport authority for initiating necessary action, the police official said.

Rash and negligent driving/riding or over-speeding is one of the major causes of road accidents in Goa.