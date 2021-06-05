Colleges to reopen for teaching staff only

New academic year to commence next week

Panaji: As the academic year 2021-22 is poised to commence next week, the government has decided to reopen the colleges in the state under the higher education directorate for their teaching staff only, even as the teaching-learning exercise will continue through online mode until further orders.

The teaching-learning exercise in the state colleges, during the academic year 2020-21 was mostly held through the virtual mode.

“The college/university office staff shall attend their respective offices from June 7, 2021,” said a press release issued by higher education director Prasad Lolayekar, pointing out, “The teaching staff from the colleges shall attend their respective institutions from June 8, 2021 and the teaching staff from Goa University shall attend their duties from June 7, 2021.”

“The teaching-learning will take place only through digital mode,” the press release said, adding that students will not be allowed to come to educational institutions for any teaching-learning activities until further orders.

“The staff of the educational institutions deputed on COVID-19 duties will continue to do their duties until they are relieved in a phased manner by their respective authorities to join back their institutions,” it concluded.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by education director D R Bhagat said, “All the heads of the government and non-government institutions – aided and non-aided – under the control of the department of education are hereby informed that their administrative staff and non-teaching staff shall start functioning for all working days, for full working hours from June 7, 2002.”