Yet another priority group for COVID vaccination

Govt includes parents of child of up to 10 years of age in 18-44 age group for priority inoculation

Panaji: The government on Friday decided to include parents of a child of up to 10 years of age in the 18-44 age group for priority vaccination against coronavirus.

The vaccination drive for the particular group will begin from Saturday.

Speaking to media persons after chairing a meeting of the special taskforce on Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government will act upon all the suggestions made by an expert committee for tackling the possible third wave of the COVID pandemic.

He said the government has already begun work to set up the required infrastructure for dealing with the possible third wave of the pandemic

The government asked the health department to purchase the required equipment by June 10.

Sawant also informed that training will begin soon for doctors, nurses and other medical staff to deal with the third wave, adding that “over 120 paediatricians are available in the state”.

Sawant told media persons at some other function that the state has set July 30 deadline for inoculating all the people falling under the age group of 18-44.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure towards poor public response to vaccination drives.

“We have opened vaccination for 18-44 age group with focus on certain priority groups. However, on the first day, only 1,800 lactating mothers and parents chose to get vaccinated,” he said, adding that the government has set July 30 deadline to have 100 per cent vaccination coverage to the people coming under the 18-44 age group.