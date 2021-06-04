UK govt’s education recovery plan faces criticism

IANS

London

The UK government’s 1.4-billion-pound ($2 billion) plan to boost education recovery faced immediate criticism from school leaders and teacher unions for being “inadequate”.

Of the total 1.4 billion pounds to be invested, 1 billion pounds will be used to support up to 6 million, 15-hour tutoring courses for disadvantaged school children, said the government while unveiling the plan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 400 million pounds will help give early years practitioners and 500,000 school teachers across the country training and support, and schools and colleges will be funded to give some year 13 students the option to repeat their final year.

According to the plan, children and young people across England will be offered up to 100 million hours of free tuition to help them catch up on learning lost during the Covid-19

pandemic.

The plan has built on the 1.7 billion pounds already announced to help children catch up, bringing total investment to over 3 billion pounds.

“This is the third major package of catch-up funding in 12 months and demonstrates that we are taking a long-term, evidence-based approach to help children of all ages,” said Education

Secretary Gavin Williamson.

However, education sectors in the country are complaining that the proposal is only about a tenth of the 15 billion pounds total understood to have been recommended by Kevan Collins, who was appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as adviser in February to shape bold recovery ideas for England’s schools.