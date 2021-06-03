SC pulls up Centre on vaccination policy

Seeks details of money spent on procuring COVID jabs

New Delhi: Observing courts cannot be “silent spectators” when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies, the Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the Centre’s COVID vaccination policy, describing as “prima facie arbitrary and irrational” allowing states and private hospitals to charge those in the 18-44 age group while the jabs were offered free for groups in the first two phases, and ordered its review.

Seeking to scrutinise the COVID vaccination policy in detail, the top court also asked the Centre to provide information including as to how Rs 35,000 crore, earmarked for vaccines, has been spent so far, and to place on record all relevant documents and file notings reflecting its thinking culminating in the policy.

The apex court’s May 31 order, uploaded on its site on Wednesday, was critical of the Centre’s decisions on liberalised vaccination policy, differential pricing of vaccines for Centre, states and private hospitals, basis of such a norm and mandatory registration on CoWIN App for booking slots for jabs in view of huge digital divide between rural and urban India and sought response from the government on its queries in two weeks.

The apex court said that in grappling with the second wave of the COVID pandemic, it does not intend to second-guess the wisdom of the executive when it chooses between two competing and efficacious policy measures. The court, however, added that it will continue to exercise jurisdiction to determine “if the chosen policy conforms to the standards of reasonableness, militates against manifest arbitrariness and protects the right to life of all persons”.

“Constitution does not envisage courts to be silent spectators when constitutional rights of citizens are infringed by executive policies,” the bench said in its order in a hard hitting response to the Centre’s submissions in an affidavit that the judiciary should not enter into the policy making domain.

“The Union Budget for Financial Year 2021-2022 had earmarked Rs 35,000 crore for procuring vaccines. In light of the liberalised vaccination policy, the central government is directed to clarify how these funds have been spent so far and why they cannot be utilised for vaccinating persons aged 18-44 years,” said a special bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat.

“We direct the Union of India (UoI) to undertake a fresh review of its vaccination policy addressing the concerns raised,” said the order which is a part of a series of judicial decisions rendered on the suo motu case on COVID-19 management in the country.

Finding fault with the vaccination policy, it said unlike the previous one, it did not prioritise persons with co-morbidities and this became important in view of the fact that in the second wave, persons between 18-44 years of age have suffered severe effects of infection including deaths in unfortunate cases.

“Due to the changing nature of the pandemic, we are now faced with a situation where the 18-44 age group also needs to be vaccinated, although priority may be retained between different age groups on a scientific basis. Hence, due to the importance of vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group, the policy of the central government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first 2 phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination by the state/UT governments and private hospitals for the persons between 18-44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational,” Justice Chandrachud said in the 32-page order. Healthcare workers and those above 45 years figured in the first two phases.

The bench also sought “complete data” of the Centre’s purchase history of all the COVID-19 vaccines – Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V – till date. The court has sought information on the steps being taken by the Centre to ensure drug availability for mucormycosis which is also called ‘black fungus’.