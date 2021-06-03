Stray dog menace returns to haunt Porvorim residents

Porvorim: Stray canine menace is growing in various areas of Porvorim namely LIG, MIG, market area, Goa police quarters, Pundalik Nagar, Journalists colony and other areas near Goa Housing Board, below Atal Setu and on National Highway- 66 opposite Maruti Sai Service.

Of late the menace has become worse as the hungry dogs keep attacking people who are found carrying bags or carrying food items with them.

A pack of at least 10-12 dogs can be seen waiting for people to feed them either biscuits or bread outside any shop in these localities in the early morning hours. In pursuit of these eatables they run after a person who is carrying a bag or a garbage collector walking with a trolley, a bread seller on his cycle or a fish vendor on his two-wheeler.

In a rare incident, a couple of weeks ago, a mother and a child were brutally injured in Pundalik Nagar colony when they were attacked by these stray dogs while carrying eatables to their relatives’ house. Both of them fell down while running out of fear when the dogs started chasing them. The mother sustained injuries to her face when the dogs tore apart her outfit while the daughter was also injured in the incident.

In another incident, the dogs chased a person carrying fish in a plastic bag, they tore the bag and feasted upon it.

Many people in the past got their tarpaulins damaged by these stray canines or two-wheeler seat cover cut into pieces and completely damaged incurring huge losses to the owners or spoiling clothes put out for drying.

People in these localities are frustrated and want the local sarpanch to take cognizance of these incidents and to do something to save them from such instances from reoccurring in the future.