State registers 706 more COVID cases, 22 deaths

Panaji: The state recorded 706 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while 22 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 2,693. The positivity rate of the total 3,715 samples tested on Wednesday is 19 per cent as against 19.13 per cent which was recorded on Tuesday when 4,720 samples were drawn for testing.

The COVID fatalities also include one patient who had reportedly received first dose of the anti-COVID vaccine, while there were four patients who didn’t have any co-morbid conditions.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Goa currently stand at 1,57,275 of which 10,840 are active cases while 1,43,742 patients have recovered from the disease.

According to the DHS, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of other urban health centres stand as follows:, Margao – 813 cases, Vasco – 306 cases, Panaji- 550 cases and Mapusa – 352 cases.

While active positive cases in the jurisdictions of community health centres are as follows: Sankhali – 339 cases, Bicholim – 205 cases, Pernem – 413 cases, Valpoi – 297 cases, Curchorem – 420 cases and Canacona – 237 cases.

And, active positive cases in the jurisdictions of primary health centres stand as follows: Aldona – 184 cases, Betki – 297 cases, Candolim- 448 cases, Cansarvanem – 123 cases, Colvale – 304 cases, Corlim – 289 cases, Chimbel – 461 cases, Siolim – 320 cases, Porvorim- 499 cases, Mayem – 104 cases, Balli – 277 cases, Cansaulim – 411 cases, Chinchinim – 172 cases, Cortalim – 411 cases, Curtorim – 239 cases, Loutolim – 296 cases, Marcaim – 222 cases, Quepem – 209 cases, Sanguem – 195 cases, Shiroda- 269 cases, Dharbandora – 201 cases, Ponda – 773 cases and Navelim – 204 cases.