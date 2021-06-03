Post cyclone, experts fear more damage to Galgibaga sand bar

A team researches into post cyclonic effects at Galgibaga

Canacona: Coastal villages of Canacona have been bearing the brunt of infrastructural development and cyclones during the past few years, but the recent Cyclone Tauktae has left a scar of destruction and uncertainty as to what might follow next fear the locals.

The vice principal of Mallikarjun College Dr F M Nadaf has conducted an extensive study of the ecosystem of Canacona visited the Galgibaga beach along with his team comprising of assistant prof Venkatesh Prabhugaonkar, Vivek Kapale and Amol Kamat and conducted an on-site observation and study of the post cyclone effects here and the surrounding areas.

Speaking to this daily, Dr Nadaf said that the River Galgibaga had a unique feature unlike other estuaries to empty into the sea. An eolian geographic sand bar was at the mouth of the river which was formed centuries ago blocking direct access of the river and the river took an ‘S’ shaped hook turn to plunge into the sea. The sand bar acted as a natural barrier to the rich ecosystem that thrived in the mangroves and river upstream as well as the community that settled behind the mangroves he said.

As per his observations the cyclonic storms Vayu and Kyarr in 2019, followed by the recent Tauktae have completely destroyed a 500m stretch of Galgibaga beach and the high tide line has advanced about 20 metres from the original point. The left over sand bar after Vayu is totally flattened by Tauktae by about 60 metres in width on a stretch of about 100 metres.

Deposition of the sand at the mouth of the river is observed and as a consequence of the sand deposition fishermen will now have to face obstacles to venture into the sea even during high tide, he said.

The eroded sand has deposited in the mouth of the river and even during high tide, the water is so shallow that sand is visible, observed the team in the study. Whilst talking with the fishermen, the team realised that the mouth was so shallow that the fishing boats could not pass through the water at that point. A possible solution to this raising of riverbed at the mouth might be to scientifically remove the sand and redistribute it on the seashore itself, said Dr Nadaf. This will benefit as the beach will also get ‘nourished’, he suggested.

Considering the speed of the backward move of the water, the professor anticipates the fear of flooding of the river mainly during the regular heavy rains coupled with the high tide.

According to the observations of the team, a lone island formed between the beach and Galgibaga has survived the cyclone brunt only due to the presence of mangroves lining its shore, and he reckons that the houses behind the mangroves have been saved by the mangroves too.

Dr Nadaf suggested that strategic planting of trees and other coastal vegetation also needs to be carried out to minimise the effects of future cyclones. That casuarina trees dotting the shoreline have been uprooted, so there needs to be alternatives, since trees take a long time to take root.

Cement sacks and concrete walls are not permanent solutions as well, since over a period of time, rate of erosion will be more he said.

Citing the example of Betalbatim beach, he suggests that huge stones and rocks lined with a mesh can be a successful solution along with the coastal vegetation.

Three shores in Canacona have been adversely affected, namely Galgibaga, Polem and Ragbhag. Since the sand has been completely loosened and if a cyclone arrives this monsoon it will also cause more problems cautioned the study.

Dr Nadaf also assured that influx of sea water into the fertile fields will not affect the salinity and fertility of the fields due to the presence of sluice gates.

Manoj Prabhugaonkar a local environmentalist who had been vocal for years to save the coastline and the rivers now opines that the disaster management team of the state should at least now take cognizance of this natural disaster and incorporate scientific findings into local action plans. Speaking to this correspondent, he recollected that he had brought to the notice of the media, the washing of the sand bar after Kyarr cyclone. The mamlatdar in office had then appointment a talathi for inspection on the extent of damage. The mamlatdar later had submitted his report in writing to the deputy collector for information and necessary action he said.

With no action from the authorities, the coastal areas of Canacona are left at the mercy of nature he lamented.

Locals concerned about the future of the shoreline and their homes complain that cyclone like Tauktae have hit the state in the past, studies and assessments by experts have been carried out but no action has been taken by the government as of yet.