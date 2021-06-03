HC directs state govt to provide screens for COVID patients in GMC

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Wednesday directed the state government to make screens available in adequate number in the super-speciality block of the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) at Bambolim to protect privacy of the COVID-19 patients.

A writ petition filed by Rahul Dattatray Prabhu Mhambre sought various directions concerning the convenience of COVID patients admitted in the super-speciality block and their relatives.

The High Court division bench comprising Justice M S Sonak and Justice S C Gupte observed, “We make it clear that the matter for provision of adequate number of screens needs to be particularly addressed on an urgent footing. In case the hospital authorities are of the view that more screens are necessary to protect the privacy of patients, they may make immediate arrangements for the same. Whilst we also note that drinking water is provided to the patients admitted in the super-specialty block by the hospital itself, it is in the interest of justice to make arrangements of water dispensers in the waiting areas outside the wards. The respondents/state may take immediate steps in this behalf.”

The Advocate General submitted that there is adequate number of screens per ward to take care of the needs of the patients admitted in the super-speciality block. He also submitted that hot drinking water is provided to the patients admitted in the wards by the hospital itself. It was also submitted that there are adequate seating arrangements in the waiting areas for the use of relatives/caregivers.

The Advocate General submitted that there is one place per patient in the ward itself for the relatives or attendants; one relative/attendant is permitted per patient in a ward.

Counsel for the petitioner pressed for three urgent reliefs. It was submitted that there are no proper screens per ward for the convenience of the patients when they are either examined or cleaned or have to perform their daily ablutions. Secondly, it was submitted that there is no facility of drinking water for the relatives or caregivers in the waiting areas outside the wards in the super-speciality block. Thirdly, it was submitted that the hospital authorities should be asked to make some basic seating arrangements in the waiting areas for the relatives/caregivers.