Fishermen complain about drop in catch

Margao: Even as the fishing season in the state has ended with a 61-day fishing ban coming into force from June 1, fishermen are complaining about a sharp drop in the catch compared to the previous season.

Attributing the drop to the decreased period of fishing ban last year from 61 days to 45 days, fishermen from South Goa said the season was pretty bad for the boat owners, as a sharp drop was witnessed in the overall fishproduction.

“The government had reduced the fishing ban period to 47 days last season. However, it has been reverted back to 61 days this season. The drop in production could have been due to the decrease in the ban period last season. While the government may have taken the step keeping the lockdown in mind, it, however, did not help the cause of the fishing community,” said president of Cutbona Boat Owners’ Co-operative Society Savio D’Silva.

It may be noted that the Centre had brought down the uniform fishing ban period for the west coast from 61 days to 47 days last year owing to the COVID-induced lockdown. However, this seems to have affected the fish breeding pattern.

D’Silva said while the trawler owners had a difficult time obtaining labour at the start of the season, it has been just as difficult at the end of the season due to the lack of transport facilities for the workers due to the restrictions imposed by the states amid the second wave of the pandemic. He said the boat owners have hired buses to transport the workers to their native places. Two buses carrying workers left Goa late on Tuesday night, ferrying nearly 100 workers from Cutbona.

D’Silva said the trawler owners are yet to receive diesel subsidy for two years from the government. He said the last instalment was credited in 2019 and since then, there has been no further payment. “It has been two years the trawler owners have been waiting for the subsidy to be disbursed,” he said.

D’Silva also said the fishermen are hopeful that the work on the training wall at the mouth of River Sal will be ready before the new fishing season.

While the fishing ban officially came into force in the state from June 1, many trawler owners had already dropped anchor following the adverse weather conditions and rough sea owing to the Cyclone Tauktae, which left a trail of destruction in the state recently.