State govt cancels Class 12 examination

Panaji: After an extensive consultation with the stakeholders, the Goa government has decided to cancel the Class 12 or HSSC examination of Goa Board.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Wednesday said that after broad consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 examination shall be cancelled, as health and safety of the students are of utmost priority.

“This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers,” he tweeted late Wednesday evening. Sawant said the results will be declared as per well-defined objective criteria.

After the central government’s announcement on Tuesday cancelling CBSE Class 12 exam, Sawant held an urgent meeting on Wednesday morning with the Chairman of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, the Director of Education and other concerned officials on Class 12 examination.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the government was deliberating on three options, which included either cancelling the Class 12 board examination, declaring result based on internal assessment or allowing those students who want to opt for exam. He further said that the decision has to be taken keeping in mind other entrance examinations.

Sawant also said the decisions of boards from other states will be considered and the state government will also seek clarification from the Union Human Resource Development Ministry.

However, later in the evening, the Chief Minister announced that the Goa Board examination for Class 12 has been cancelled.