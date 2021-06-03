Jewellers seek more time for hallmarking of gold

Cite lack of testing centres in state

Panaji: With the deadline of June 15, set for the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery, approaching near, jewellers in the state are seeking some more time to comply with the process.

According to them, the restrictions imposed in view of the second wave of COVID-19 as well as the absence of adequate testing centres are hindering the hallmarking process.

Local jewellers on Wednesday said they are ready to comply with the rule but want extra time due to the constraints with regard to the compliance.

President of Goa Gold Dealers Association (GGDA) Pramit Raikar said most of the jewellers are preparing themselves for compliance. “Some jewellers were in the process of disposing the old stock and converting into new stock wherein the purity has to be maintained at 14, 18 or 22 karat, but they did not get time. The ‘lockdown’ has been there for about a month and eight days now and the working hours are less,” he said.

The GGDA president said the government must extend the deadline because the infrastructure is not ready. “There are around 800 jewellers in the state and only two hallmarking or testing centres in Margao and Mapusa. It is highly impossible for some jewellers to travel the distance of 50-80 km to get their jewellery hallmarked,” he said.

Under the compulsory hallmarking rule, each and every jeweller has to get registered with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

“The registering process although online takes time,” said Raikar. He added that the jewellers’ body in the state has no record of its BIS-registered members. “Most of the jewellers in Margao are BIS-registered but in interior areas, we are not sure how many are there,” he said.

According to GGDA, the local jewellers are willing to comply with the mandatory hallmarking rule. “It is a very good initiative by the government, but the problem is of infrastructure. The government must allow private entrepreneurs and companies to set up hallmarking centres. Infrastructure is a huge problem. The government has to create it so that hallmarking becomes possible,” said Raikar.

Gold hallmarking is a purity certification of the precious ornaments sold by a jeweller and is voluntary in nature as of now. In November 2019, the Union government had announced that hallmarking is mandatory and goldsmiths and jewellers would be able to sell only hallmarked ornaments from January 15, 2021. The deadline was extended until June 1 on account of the pandemic. It was extended further by another 15 days recently.

The move to make hallmarking of jewellery compulsory has been made to protect the consumer and bring in credibility with regard to the quality of gold sold by a jeweller.

A jeweller who wants to sell hallmarked gold has to obtain registration from the BIS and submit his jewellery stock to the assaying and hallmarking (testing) centre for hallmarking. The centre then applies the hallmark on the jewellery.