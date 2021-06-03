Additional 10 kg rice free for AAY, PHH ration cardholders

Panaji: In view of the adverse impact of the COVID pandemic and the subsequent curfew imposed in the state, the department of civil supplies has instructed all the fair price shops in the state to supply additional 10 kg of rice per head free of cost (of two months – May and June) to all Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Household (PHH) ration cardholders under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme.

The cardholders of Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme of the central government who are supplied 35 kg rice per month will get 10 kg additionally, while the Priority Household cardholders who are entitled to 5 kg will get an additional 10 kg of rice.

The department has asked the fair price shop owners to distribute the additional quota till June 27 to only those National Food Security Act (AAY and PHH) ration cardholders, who have lifted their regular June month quota.

A PHH ration cardholder covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) receives 5 kg of foodgrains and 3 kg sugar per month at highly subsidised prices. Rice is being supplied at Rs 3 per kg, while sugar at Rs 13.50 per kg. An AAY cardholder gets 35 kg of rice at Rs 3 per kg and sugar at Rs 13.50 per kg and Annapurna (ANP) cardholder gets 10 kg rice free of cost.

The department has also asked the fair price shop owners to keep their shops open throughout the day for the full distribution cycle irrespective of the weekly off to ensure that the beneficiaries receive their entitled ration quota. It has asked the fair price shop owners to strictly enter on the ePoS device, the data pertaining to the additional quota distributed. They have also been asked to list the additional quota as a new commodity called ‘PMGKAY’.