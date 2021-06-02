IMD predicts normal monsoon in June

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon is likely to be normal in north and south India, above-normal in central India and below-normal in east and northeast India, the MeT department said on Tuesday.

Releasing its second long range forecast for southwest monsoon 2021, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said June, which is also the sowing season, is likely to witness normal monsoon. He said the monsoon this year is likely to be normal in the country as a whole.

The news augurs well for the economy, battered due to the coronavirus pandemic. The southwest monsoon is one of the primary drivers of the country’s economy, which is largely based on agriculture and its allied activities. Large parts of the country rely on the four-month rainfall season for agriculture and also for filling reservoirs.

“We are expecting a good monsoon which will help the agriculture sector,” Mohapatra said in an online briefing. “Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 101 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of plus or minus four per cent,” he said.

Most parts of the country are expected to receive normal to above normal rainfall during the season, Mohapatra added. However, there are some regions in east and northeast India like eastern parts of Bihar, some parts of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, adjoining Himachal Pradesh, southwest peninsular India, specifically some parts of Kerala, coastal Karnataka and some parts of interior Maharashtra and some parts of interior Tamil Nadu where the probability of below normal activity is predicted.

Rainfall in the range of 96-104 of the LPA is categorised as normal. The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.